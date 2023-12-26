Tokocrypto 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.27 Million (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Tokocrypto has a market capitalization of $149.85 million and $3.27 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tokocrypto has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tokocrypto Coin Profile

Tokocrypto launched on April 1st, 2021. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,268,026 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto (TKO) is an ERC-20 token native to the Tokocrypto platform, a digital asset exchange based in Indonesia. Founded by Pang Xue Kai in 2018, it offers services like digital asset trading, a digital wallet, and staking. TKO serves multiple purposes: it offers trading fee discounts when used for payment, can be staked for rewards, is required for participation in certain platform decisions or project launches, and is used in promotions and reward systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

