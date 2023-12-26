Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 9,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 208,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CURV. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Torrid to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Torrid Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $566.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $275.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.81 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Torrid by 506.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Torrid by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

