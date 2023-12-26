Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Given a C$15.50 Price Target at ATB Capital

ATB Capital set a C$15.50 price target on Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Total Energy Services in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOT

Total Energy Services Stock Up 2.4 %

Total Energy Services stock opened at C$7.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85. The firm has a market cap of C$312.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.94. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$7.36 and a twelve month high of C$10.40.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.06. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of C$232.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Total Energy Services will post 1.847981 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

About Total Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.