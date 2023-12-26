Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,243 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 967% compared to the typical daily volume of 585 put options.

Shares of DSKE remained flat at $8.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 509,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $376.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. Daseke has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.50 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daseke will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DSKE shares. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.30 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Daseke from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Daseke by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,753,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Daseke by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Daseke by 11.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,625,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 277,323 shares during the period. 325 Capital LLC raised its position in Daseke by 67.9% in the third quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,422,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 575,271 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Daseke by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,398,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the period. 54.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

