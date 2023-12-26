Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,433 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 54% compared to the average daily volume of 4,842 call options.

Altimmune Stock Performance

Shares of ALT stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,892,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,522. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $17.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $544.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.02.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 77.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

ALT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

