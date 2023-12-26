Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,433 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 54% compared to the average daily volume of 4,842 call options.
Altimmune Stock Performance
Shares of ALT stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,892,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,522. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $17.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $544.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.02.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.
ALT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
