Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Truist Financial

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TMCI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 1,701.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

