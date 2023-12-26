Truist Financial Boosts AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target to $81.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

AIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AAR has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $63.57 on Friday. AAR has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $73.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AAR will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $512,096.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $512,096.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $19,624,508.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AAR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AAR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AAR by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

