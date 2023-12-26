Truist Financial Boosts Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $70.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,095.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.10. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $47.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $126.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 37,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $2,240,139.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,817 shares in the company, valued at $26,010,752.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 37,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $2,240,139.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,817 shares in the company, valued at $26,010,752.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,399 shares of company stock worth $9,487,193. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Featured Articles

