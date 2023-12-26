Truist Financial Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $107.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NKE. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.94.

NKE opened at $108.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.3% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 126,801 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 229.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

