Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 218,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 404,838 shares.The stock last traded at $2.23 and had previously closed at $2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Tuya Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 0.29.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 34.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Tuya by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Tuya by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

