Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sets New 52-Week High at $245.46

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $245.46 and last traded at $245.13, with a volume of 164192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $243.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.36. The company has a market cap of $149.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 30.1% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,073,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

