United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised United-Guardian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

Shares of UG stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.66. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in United-Guardian by 277.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in United-Guardian by 55.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

