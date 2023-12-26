United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $157.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,784. The firm has a market cap of $134.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

