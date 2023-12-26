United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Hits New 12-Month High at $237.35

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $237.35 and last traded at $231.71, with a volume of 449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.80.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $74.88 million for the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, VP Timothy Wade Stone purchased 200 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,359,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,654.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Recommended Stories

