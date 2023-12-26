Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading Up 4.5%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.07 and last traded at $40.96. 2,493,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,319,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on U. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Get Unity Software alerts:

View Our Latest Report on U

Unity Software Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.43.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 372,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,744,239.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 372,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,744,239.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $100,359.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 710,075 shares in the company, valued at $22,367,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 993,943 shares of company stock worth $28,486,997 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 71,678.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,988,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.