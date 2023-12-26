USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $102.40 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $102.40 million and $407,166.69 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,715.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.06 or 0.00543271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00117432 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00025746 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00028341 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000554 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.90710206 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $395,222.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.