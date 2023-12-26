Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 135.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.81. 797,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,778. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $41.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

