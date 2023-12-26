Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $21.36 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $21,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Bell Bank grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,759. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

