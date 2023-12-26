Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.43 Million Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up about 2.2% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.60. 574,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,178. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $138.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.84.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

