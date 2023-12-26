Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,085 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 1.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $274,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.31. 258,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,180. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.52 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.