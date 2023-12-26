VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Shares Bought by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.58% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP lifted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 4,444.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 144,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 141,793 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.67. The company had a trading volume of 22,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,293. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $410.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $73.40 and a 12-month high of $83.35.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

