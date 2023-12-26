Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 33.1% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $55,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $169.83. 725,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,202. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

