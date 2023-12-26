Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VEA stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.33.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

