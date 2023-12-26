Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lifted by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

