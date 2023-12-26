Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 79,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,863. The firm has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

