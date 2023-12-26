Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.50. 182,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,078. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.05. The company has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

