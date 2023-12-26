Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,073 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.9% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,558,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,435,000 after acquiring an additional 874,666 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,850,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after acquiring an additional 823,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,440,000 after acquiring an additional 704,410 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,313. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

