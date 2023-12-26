Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLV. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $74.36. 388,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,954. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $79.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.34.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2617 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

