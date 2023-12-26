Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sets New 12-Month High at $191.00

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $191.00 and last traded at $190.84, with a volume of 11161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $190.39.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.71 and its 200 day moving average is $177.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Materials ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.