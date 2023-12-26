Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,542. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

