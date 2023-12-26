Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 109,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 100,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 327.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG stock opened at $77.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.54. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.