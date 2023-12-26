Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.30. 285,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,629. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $215.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.55.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

