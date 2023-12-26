Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.50. 245,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,608. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.61 and a 200-day moving average of $164.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

