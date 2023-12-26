Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 46,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 112,272 shares.The stock last traded at $99.47 and had previously closed at $99.19.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 79.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

