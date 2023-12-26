Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 20,855 shares.The stock last traded at $108.11 and had previously closed at $107.85.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $617.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108,365.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,870 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 108,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

