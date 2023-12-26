Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 28,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 56,518 shares.The stock last traded at $88.77 and had previously closed at $88.50.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average of $80.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,919,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,631,000 after buying an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after buying an additional 175,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after buying an additional 129,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 126,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 63,340 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

