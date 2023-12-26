Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND remained flat at $73.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,297,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,269. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.14.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.2105 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

