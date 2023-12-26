Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after buying an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,474,000 after buying an additional 767,942 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,012,000 after buying an additional 839,457 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.40. 3,444,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,868,692. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

