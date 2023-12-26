Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $57.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

