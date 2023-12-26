Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lifted by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,079. The company has a market cap of $334.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $188.06 and a 12 month high of $238.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.85 and its 200-day moving average is $220.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

