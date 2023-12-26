Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 0.6% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after purchasing an additional 153,212,783 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,463,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,928,000 after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,985,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,557,000 after acquiring an additional 72,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,771,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,142,000 after acquiring an additional 103,391 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.54. The company had a trading volume of 502,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,895. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.50. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $102.63.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

