Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $33,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $239,338,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after buying an additional 1,260,033 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VTV traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $149.15. 951,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.70. The firm has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.00.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

