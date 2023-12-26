Verasity (VRA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $71.49 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $71.49 million and approximately $14.21 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.