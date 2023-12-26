Verge 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.93 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $65.36 million and $3.93 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,715.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.96 or 0.00173151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.06 or 0.00543271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009236 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.40 or 0.00412960 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00049431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00117432 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000669 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

