Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Gap Up to $17.56

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.56, but opened at $18.42. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 130,086 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Verona Pharma Trading Up 11.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $112,803.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,840,640 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $112,803.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,840,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Ebsworth purchased 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 844,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,393.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,709,000 after buying an additional 2,393,033 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,467,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 164,268 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,127,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,799,000 after purchasing an additional 251,903 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,493,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,645,000 after purchasing an additional 822,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,442,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 53,903 shares during the last quarter. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

