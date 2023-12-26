Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an in-line rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.90.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.22. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

