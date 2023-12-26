Vow (VOW) Trading Up 2.1% This Week

Vow (VOW) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. Vow has a market cap of $200.03 million and $320,763.52 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001237 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vow has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vow Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

