Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.99. 36,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,367. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,076,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 483,469 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 367,369 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 62.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 308,242 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 359,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 34.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 90,409 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

