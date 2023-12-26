Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. 2,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,664. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65.
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
