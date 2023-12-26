Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. 2,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,664. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the period.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

