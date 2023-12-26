Vulcan Forged PYR 1-Day Volume Tops $53.09 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 28% higher against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $7.90 or 0.00018685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $214.72 million and approximately $53.09 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00022976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,293.94 or 1.00043078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012216 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010904 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000841 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00174450 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 8.01615689 USD and is up 12.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $93,307,170.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars.

